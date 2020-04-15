Sheriff: W. Va. man arrested in Inez for reckless driving, possession

The Martin County Sheriff's Department reports that a West Virginia man was arrested in Inez Wednesday on a number of counts including reckless driving, driving with an expired license, possession and littering.

Carlos D. Stumbo, 29, of Dunlow, West Virginia was seen pulling out of the Wildcat Mart in Inez after having been cited for driving without a valid license.

He was followed for three miles during which time he was said to have crossed the center line four times.

When he was pulled over he was asked if there was anything in his car the deputy needed to know about, he said there was a pistol under his seat.

He was also found to have two syringes and a bag of meth in his pocket, with a further search leading to the discovery of several more syringes, a set of scales, a spoon and more meth inside a green backpack in the car.

In addition to a suspended West Virginia driver's license, the front tires did not have any traction. As Stumbo was being cuffed, he threw a cigarette on the ground in front of the arresting officer.

Stumbo was charged with operating under a suspended license, possession, trafficking, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and criminal littering.

He is being held at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.