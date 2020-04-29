Sheriff: Two dead in Laurel County crash

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on the West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

According to a news release, it all happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:02 p.m. when one car pulled out of a business parking lot.

The crash killed both drivers.

The Sheriff's office plans to release more information once the victims' families have been notified.

This is a developing story, we will update you once more information becomes available.