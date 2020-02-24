Sheriff: Two arrested on possession in traffic stop.

Early Monday morning the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men.

The arrest happened at a traffic stop on Highway 27 around 2 a.m. Deputies said the driver, Charles Bradley, failed to pass a field sobriety test.

When he denied deputies permission to search the car, a police dog was brought in. In the car, deputies say they discovered a small amount of meth as well as a glass pipe.

A passenger, Jimmy Cook Junior, attempted to run but was stopped by a taser, police said.

Bradley was charged with possession and driving under the influence while Cook was charged with fleeing/evading police, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Both men were sent to the Pulaski County Detention Center. The Pulaski Sheriff's department was assisted by Kentucky State Police.