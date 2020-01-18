Sheriff: Two arrested after child found playing in dog poop

Two people are behind bars after deputies founda 2-year-old child playing in dog poop according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

The arrests happened during a welfare check on the morning of January 17th.

According to deputies, the child's feet were covered in poop and he was playing with a bottle of bleach.

In addition to the poop deputies also saw dirty dishes and trash piling up and claimed to smell ammonia.

The caregivers said they could not remember the last time the boy was given a bath.

Joey Ridener, 30, and Tammy Hammons, 35, were arrested on 1st degree criminal abuse charges and are being held in the Laurel County correctional center