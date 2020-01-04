Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to three arrests; man fleeing from police

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office said deputies arrested three people early Saturday morning on Lily School Road and on South Laurel Road.

Deputy Gary Mehler pulled over a black Nissan Altima for an equipment violation. When the car stopped, the right front passenger bailed out of the car and ran toward Lily School Road.

After the suspect for about half a mile, deputy Mehler arrested River William Humfleet of Grace Loop Lily. Officials said he was found with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three credit/debit cards not belonging to him.

Humfleet is facing charges of fleeing or evading police- second degree on foot, trafficking in marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of stolen credit/debit card more than two cards.

Deputy Mehler then returned to the car that was originally stopped. The driver was identified as Mercedes R. Cheek. Officials said she was determined to be under the influence and in possession of hypodermic needles. Deputies said she also admitted to smoking meth, injecting heroine, and smoking marijuana.

Cheek was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence- first offense, rear license plate not illuminated, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt.

Officials said the other passenger in the car, Dakota Blake Arnold, was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

All three are being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

