Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to large drug bust, arrest

An Oregon man is behind bars after deputies said they found bags of marijuana and meth in his car.

The Leslie County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on a car with an Oregon license plate in the Mozelle area.

The driver, William Farley, did not have a valid driver's license. When deputies searched his car, they found a large amount of drugs in vacuum-sealed bags.

Deputies said they found 12 pounds of marijuana, 1.06 grams of crystal meth, 36 marijuana oil dab containers, four ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, a glass smoking pike, a Bersa handgun and $1,400 in cash.

59-year-old Farley was charged with possession of marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia, drug trafficking and driving without a license. He was taken to the Leslie County Detention Center.