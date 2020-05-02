Sheriff: Toddler found on roadway wearing only a diaper

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department said a child under the age of two was found on a Monticello roadway wearing only a diaper.

On Friday deputies responded to Old Happy Top Road shortly before 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a small child on the roadway.

Upon arrival the Deputies saw a child being taken care of by two individuals who stated they found the child.

Deputies found the child's home and had to make multiple loud knocks before the door was answered by a man.

He said he was the child's father and had laid down to take a nap with the child around noon and did not know the child had gotten out of bed.

The father also said he did use marijuana on a regular basis but had not on that day.

James Roberts of Monticello was charged and arrested for wanton endangerment in the 1st degree.

Roberts was sent to the Wayne County Detention Center.