Sheriff: Three people from Louisville arrested in Bell Co. for drug trafficking

Around 3 a.m. Monday, Bell County deputies responded to a call about a truck in a ditch line on Silcox Lane. Deputies said the driver of the car, 30-year-old Tiffeny Gardener of Louisville, looked nervous and said she was not familiar with the area.

Deputies asked her if there was anything illegal in the truck and she said there was not.

The deputies then said they saw shell casings in the backseat floorboard.

Officials said a man in the backseat, 31-year-old Perry Lee Stephens also of Louisville, said he was a convicted felon and was “along for the ride with his sister and friend.”

Deputies searched the truck and found a bag with 262 grams of Methamphetamine, plastic bags, a scale, .38 caliber ammunition and $1,791.00 in cash. They also found a 380 Cobra handgun between the passenger seat and console.

The three people in the truck, Tiffeny Gardener, Andoricka Cummings and Perry Lee Stephens were all arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center where they face charges of trafficking a controlled substance.

