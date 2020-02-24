Sheriff: Thousands recovered in stolen property

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office said Saturday morning they received a tip about "suspicious activity" in the Dana community.

During the investigation, deputies found two vehicles they believed were involved in illegal activities as well as several stolen firearms, motorcycles, chainsaws, and a stolen pickup truck.

Billy Hall and Charles Hall were arrested and charged with four counts of receiving stolen property as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and several other charges.

The investigation is ongoing and the department expects additional charges and arrests to be made.