Sheriff: Teens arrested in traffic stop found with meth and drug paraphernalia

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says that two teens were arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop on Beechwood Drive in Somerset.

19-year-old Aleshia M. Taylor of Bronston was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (aggravating circumstances).

Emily Weston of Somerset, who was a passenger, was also arrested for being intoxicated. Once they were transported to the detention center, a search of Ms. Weston's belongings found two clear plastic bags containing what was believed to be meth, several straws believed to be used for snorting drugs, and two glass pipes, one of which had residue in it.

Emily Weston was charged with possession of a controlled substance (1st degree, meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are currently being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center.