Sheriff: Single-vehicle crash on Highway 221 leads to DUI arrest

The Bell County Sheriff's Office reports that on January 11th just before 2 p.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221 near Pineville.

While responding, deputies conducted a sobriety test on Teresa Lynn, 53, who was involved in the crash. She not only failed the test but, according to the sheriff's office, she passed out in the back seat of a deputy's car on the way to the Pineville hospital.

She now faces charges for careless driving and driving under the influence (2nd offense).

She is being held at the Bell County Detention Center.