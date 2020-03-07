Sheriff: Shooting leaves one dead following argument

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says that early Saturday morning they responded to a home off Highway 490.

Investigators report that a domestic argument between spouses James Taylor and Charity McCowan resulted in the husband being shot at least two times with a pistol.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner.

An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort and the case investigation will be presented to a Laurel County grand jury.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.