Sheriff: Please stop participating in 'Corona parties'

The Breathitt County Sheriff's Office reports that people in different parts of the county have been gathering and having "corona parties".

In a post to their official Facebook page, the department encouraged everyone to follow the orders of Governor Beshear and the Breathitt County Judge Executive and expressed hope that the parties would "cease immediately".

They also encourage people to consider the numerous people they may come into contact with before attending one of these gatherings.

Sheriff John Hollan finished by saying he and his deputies would patrol the county and "take every report seriously" before imploring people stop participating in these kinds of gatherings.