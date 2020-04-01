Sheriff: Pepsi machine stolen from Laurel County business

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating the theft of a Pepsi machine from a local business.

They say that on Tuesday, March 31st the machine was stolen from Ron's Country Market on Barbourville Highway between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Video surveillance indicates that three people driving either a dark blue or black Chevy Silverado with a purple Fox Racing sticker were responsible.

The footage shows them tilting the machine from in front of the business and loading it into the back of the pickup before driving off.

Anyone with information regarding either the truck or potential suspects is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600 or to message the Sheriff's Office on Facebook.