Sheriff: Pair arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Powell county

Two men are in jail after a string of car thefts in Powell County.

Kyler Dunnan and Dakota Baker were arrested in connection to a string of catalytic converter thefts in Powell County. (Photo: WKYT)

Sister-station WKYT reports that Kyler Dunn and Dakota Baker are both charged after police say they stole catalytic converters. At least 13 were stolen within two months between Stanton and Clay City in Powell County.

Sargant Ian Morton says this is likely due to the value of the metals inside as opposed to the actual converters themselves.

"Platinum is worth more than gold and they can break these things down and get that out of them and on the second-hand market they also do a pretty penny as well," Sgt. Morton said. "They'll just zip zip and in a matter of minutes they can have one-off."

After consulting with other agencies that reported thefts, Morton said they found a common thread, a white Chevrolet with black wheels.

They found the car at an apartment complex and Kyler Dunn and Dakota Baker were arrested and charged with theft and receiving stolen property.

Sgt. Morton says additional charges for them as well as charges for more people could be on the way.