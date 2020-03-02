Sheriff: Pair arrested after deputies find drugs in a tent

On Friday, Knox County deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Johnson Hollow Road in Gray.

When they arrived, deputies say a man staying in a tent behind the house trailer fled into the woods on an ATV. He was reported as wearing a camouflaged ghillie suit and holding a "long gun".

During their search deputies found more than three ounces of crystal meth, a handgun and a rifle in the tent. In the trailer, they found several Suboxone tablets, syringes, and a digital scale.

Laura Hammons, 28, of Gray and Jade Carroll, 21, of Corbin were arrested on possession charges and sent to the Knox County Detention Center.

Deputies did not identify the man in the ghillie suit.