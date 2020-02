The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a custom 4X8 motorcycle trailer with a diamond plate floor was stolen from a home off KY-229 south of London.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the sheriff's office for information leading to the trailer's recovery and suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600. Information will be confidential.