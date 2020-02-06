Sheriff: More than 4 ounces of meth recovered in stop

Three people were arrested in London on Wednesday after Laurel County deputies say they found large quantities of meth on them.

They say that around 11 p.m. they stopped a white Chevrolet on a speeding violation when a police dog located a glass pipe, scales, and more than 4 ounces of meth.

Luis Merced, 38, as well as Steven Williams, 44, and Judith Collins, 58, of London were arrested and charged with trafficking.

They are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.