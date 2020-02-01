Sheriff: Man's truck found empty on road, officials worried about his well-being

A little after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officials from Bell County dispatch said they received a call about an unoccupied car found by the Middlesboro Fire Department. The car was found in the middle of the roadway on Highway 74.

The deputy who responded found what looked like a fully operable, white 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier.

The deputy found that the car belonged to 66-year-old Ronald King of Pineville.

Officials are concerned about the well-being of King.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Sheriff’s department at 606-337-3012.