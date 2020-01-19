Sheriff: Manchester man attacks officer, dog with nailed board

A man in Clay County is behind bars after assaulting two people, including a Manchester City Police Officer, as well as a police dog according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest happened on January 18th when deputies responded to reports of a man being beaten and shot with a pellet gun.

When they arrived they found both men. The assailant, Michael Hubbard (58), became disorderly, screaming at officers and making hand gestures before running behind a home and picking up a wooden board with nails sticking out.

He then assaulted a city officer and his police dog who were helping Clay deputies.

After refusing verbal commands Hubbard was tased and began to fight the officer himself.

Following the struggle he was arrested and on the way to Advent Health of Manchester he tried to kick out the windows of the car.

Once they arrived, he reportedly assaulted security staff.

Hubbard was arrested on several charges including Assault (2nd and 3rd degree), resisting arrest, evading police, menacing, criminal mischief (3rd degree), Disorderly conduct (2nd degree), and public intoxication (non-alcohol).

He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.