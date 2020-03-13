Sheriff: Man wanted after leading deputies on chase with minors in back of car

One person is behind bars and another is still on the run after a police chase in Johnson County Thursday.

The sheriff's office went to serve a warrant at a home on Stambaugh Branch but no one was home. Deputies were in the driveway when a car pulled in, quickly backed out and drove away.

The deputies followed and called more cruisers to join the chase. Bystanders helped deputies find the suspect's car, which went toward Flat Gap. Deputies caught up to it at Dixon Branch, but the driver jumped out and ran away.

The driver is Gregory Shepherd and he is wanted on several warrants. Deputies said they think he is in the Volga or Flat Gap area.

When Shepherd jumped out of the car, one of the passengers got into the driver's seat and tried to drive away. Deputies arrested Jolena Pack Music at the scene, where they also found two juveniles in the back of the car. Social services took the minors into custody.

Authorities said they also found a gun, meth and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Music was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, hindering arrest and several traffic violations.

Deputies warn anyone in the Volga or Flat Gap area to be careful and call 911 if they see a suspicious man in the area.