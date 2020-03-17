Deputies looking for man accused of beating woman, shooting her dog

The Martin County Sheriff's Department is looking for a suspect in an assault that happened on March 13th.

Officials say they received a call that a man broke into a home on Rockcastle Road in Tomahawk.

The caller said Mardy Mollett Jr. forced his way into her home. The caller said he hit her in the head and face with a gun before knocking her to the ground and trying to strangle her.

He is also accused of repeatedly hitting the victim's head and face and kicking her chest and ribs.

The caller managed to escape, but then Mollett reportedly shot up her house and car and even shot the victim's dog.

Deputies said a third person threw a chair at Mollett to get him off the victim. That is when Mollett reportedly held both of them at gunpoint and threatened to kill them.

Mollett faces charges of first-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of animal cruelty.

He is considered dangerous and may have a weapon. Deputies urge people not to approach him.

If you have seen him you are encouraged to call 911 or contact the Martin County Sheriff's Department at (606) 298-2828 or Kentucky State Police at (606) 433-7711.