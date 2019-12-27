Sheriff: Man trafficked meth near elementary school

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

Thursday evening, deputies followed up on a tip that led them to a home on College Street in Monticello. The homeowner let them search the house with a K9 unit.

Deputies found 3.3 grams of meth, digital scales, plastic baggies often used in drug trafficking and $248 in cash.

The home was within 1,000 feet of Monticello Elementary School, meaning Brandon L. Burchett was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree meth trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia used to deliver or manufacture drugs.

Burchett was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.