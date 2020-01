The Perry County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a Dollar General.

Deputies said the robbery happened at the store on Trus Joist Lane Sunday night.

A white man entered the store and told an employee he had a gun before demanding money.

The suspect was wearing a blue American Eagle hoodie and dark pants. He was last seen running down Trus Joist Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bradley Calhoun at the sheriff's office.