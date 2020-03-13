Sheriff: Man threatened to 'shoot up' McDonald's for not making the sandwich he wanted

A Martin County man is behind bars after he was accused of threatening to 'shoot up' a McDonald's.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office was called to the McDonald's on Blacklog Road. Three witnesses told deputies that William D. Hammond tried to order a sandwich that was not on the menu.

When employees told Hammond they do not make that sandwich, he reportedly accused them of false advertising. Witnesses said Hammond then threatened to shoot up the place if he did not get the sandwich he wanted.

Deputies said Hammond was carrying a .25 caliber Beretta handgun.

They arrested him and took him to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. He faces a third-degree terroristic threatening charge.