Officials from the Bell County Sheriff's office said a man set fire to a bathroom inside a Pilot gas station. It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The Pilot where it happened is located on 25-East, about half of a mile north of Middlesboro.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department, Middlesboro Police, Middlesboro Fire Department and the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department all responded.

John Isbill was arrested and is charged with first degree arson.