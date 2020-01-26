Sheriff: Man leads deputy on chase, woman found hiding in house

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested two people after someone called about two people fighting.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they said, 32-year-old Justin Jones of London had two beers in his hands and tried to get into a pickup truck. Officials said when the deputy tried to stop Jones, he threw the beers down and took off running.

The deputy had to chase Jones on foot for more than 100 yards before he was taken into custody.

During the arrest, officials said, Jones was found in possession of Suboxone.

As the investigation continued, deputies tried to find the other person involved in the initial complaint. They said they found 32-year-old Tonya Smith hiding in the back room of a house. Police said she had to be escorted to the police car.

Jones and Smith were both taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

