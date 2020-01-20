Sheriff: Man leads deputies on chase down US-25, W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said deputies arrested a man who led them on a chase into Corbin on January 19th.

Deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a tan Ford Fusion weaving down US-25. The driver, 33-year-old Matthew Bryce Kolvek, passed a car on double yellow, or "no passing" lines.

Deputies said he was driving more than 20 miles above the speed limit.

When a deputy turned on his emergency lights the car refused to stop. Kolvek turned off his headlights and turned onto American Greeting Card Road, driving in the opposing lane of traffic and nearly hitting another vehicle.

He then turned onto West Cumberland Gap Parkway where he continued to run red lights and drive through opposing traffic before turning onto Adams Road before driving into a field, turning around, and getting back onto Adams Road.

Deputies then radioed Corbin City Police and asked them to lay spike strips where Adams Road meets KY-770. Kolvek hit the strips and came to a stop.

Deputies along with Corbin City police, state police and a Constable attempted to remove him from his vehicle, but were met with resistance.

After a brief struggle, Kolvek was arrested and charged with fleeing police, reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and tampering with evidence (he allegedly threw drugs out the window during the chase).

Matthew Bryce Kolvek is being held at the Laurel County correctional center.