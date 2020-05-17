Sheriff: Man charged after swinging axe at woman's head

On Saturday evening, a Knox County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an assault in the Lick Branch area of Flat Lick, Ky.

A deputy and sergeant from the sheriff’s department said they found a woman with severe trauma and bleeding. Officials said David Gray, who lived nearby, had come to her house intoxicated and with an axe.

Deputies said Gray went up to the woman and swung the axe at her head. She was able to block the axe but received severe injuries.

David Gray was arrested by deputies at his house after being tracked down. He was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with assault 1st degree. The victim was flown to the UK Medical Center for treatment.

