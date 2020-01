Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after attempting to shoplift at a Walmart.

Officials said 38-year-old Bobby Johnson of Jellico, Tennessee was arrested on Saturday at the Walmart near Corbin in Southern Laurel County.

Johnson is accused of trying to steal a pellet rifle valued at $83.

Johnson was charged with theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting under $500.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.