Sheriff: Driver hit someone while under the influence

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested off the West Cumberland Gap Parkway in Laurel County on Monday night.

Deputies received complaints of a man who had apparently been hit by a vehicle while walking along the parkway. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in London for treatment.

Deputies contacted the driver of a gray Nissan Rogue who said he believed he had hit someone before pulling into a nearby parking lot.

The driver, Shaun Brosious, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to produce an insurance card.

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.