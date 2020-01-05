Sheriff: Man arrested, tries to hide glass pipe in police cruiser

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man early Sunday morning.

Deputies said they pulled over a white Nissan Versa that was swerving over the centerline of KY 3434. In the car was 55-year-old Glenn Asher of Stinnett.

Deputies found a Suboxone strip with no prescription and multiple pills in a bottle with no prescription in the car Asher was driving. Officials said Asher was also under the influence.

While being processed at the Sheriff’s office, deputies found a cut on Asher’s finger. After further investigation, deputies found blood and a glass pipe stuffed down in the rear seat of the police cruiser.

Asher is facing several charges including possession of a controlled substance second-degree and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

