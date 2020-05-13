Sheriff: Man arrested for trespassing and public intoxication

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested on a number of charges.

The arrest happened Tuesday around 4:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a possible burglary off Moore Valentine Road south of London.

Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Tommy Francis, who had been detained by the owner after trespassing on their property.

Francis was found to be under the influence and stated that he had used meth.

Additionally, he had an outstanding warrant for fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle accident back on March 4 in which he apparently ran off the road before hitting a fence.

Francis was charged with criminal trespassing (third-degree), menacing, and public intoxication.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.