Sheriff: Man arrested meth possession, trafficking charges

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a man is behind bars after a drug bust early Wednesday morning.

They say the arrest happened on Dogwood Springs Drive south of London after deputies received reports of possible drug activity.

When they arrived, deputies say they found 31-year-old Cody Blairin possession of suspected meth, several clear plastic distribution bags, digital scales, and glass smoking pipes.

Additionally, deputies found several used hypodermic syringes throughout the property.

Blair was charged with first-degree trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and prescription controlled substances, not in a proper container.

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.