Sheriff: Man arrested for assaulting EMS worker in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a man was arrested Sunday evening after assaulting a Clay County EMS worker.

The arrest happened around 11:40 p.m. on Highway 638 when deputies say 45-year-old Roy Gibbs physically struck an EMS worker during an altercation.

Gibbs admitted to taking a controlled substance prior to the incident.

Gibbs was charged with Public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), 2nd-degree disorderly conduct, 3rd-degree assault, and menacing.

He is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.