Sheriff: Man arrested for DUI refuses to submit blood test

The Clay County Sheriff's Office reports that an arrest was made on May 15 after complaints of an intoxicated driver on South Highway 421.

Around 9 p.m. deputies made contact with the vehicle described in the complaint on Paces Creek Road in Manchester.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, 45-year-old Scotty Sandlin of London, was under the influence.

He was taken to Advent Health in Manchester where he refused to submit a blood test.

Sandlin was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.