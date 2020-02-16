Sheriff: Man arrested for DUI, driving with no registration plate

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officials said a deputy saw a car weaving on the roadway that did not have a registration plate.

The deputy said during the stop he could smell alcoholic beverages coming from the driver. Further investigation revealed Lee Bennett Jr. of Corbin was under the influence.

Bennett is now facing several charges and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

