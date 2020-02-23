Sheriff: Man arrested after strangling woman in Laurel County

Officials with the Laurel County Sherriff’s office said a man was arrested Saturday night after choking a woman.

Officials said the assault happened off Johnson Road, about five miles east of London.

When deputies arrived, they said they could hear a disturbance inside a home and the sounds of someone being choked.

As deputies entered the home, they reported that 32-year-old Daniel Hornsby of London had his hands around a woman’s neck.

Deputies said they told Hornsby to stop but he did not.

Officials said deputies had to take control of Hornsby and eventually arrested him.

Hornsby was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

