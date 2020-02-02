Sheriff: Man steals class ring, officials find ring at pawn shop

Officials from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office said a man reported that a home he owned, and a few cars, had been burglarized. He noted that several items had been stolen including four firearms, ammunition, a class ring and some tools.

The deputy that responded to the complaint suggested that the homeowner place surveillance cameras on his property, in which he did.

After investigating, the deputy working the case found that on the day of the burglary, 52-year-old Jackie Wayne Howard Jr. went to Pineville Pawn Shop and sold the same class ring that was missing for $185. Officials said Howard also sold seven boxes of ammunition for $35.

The original owner of the ring bought it back for the same price.

The investigation also found that another suspect sold Harlan Pawn Shop one of the firearms belonging to the homeowner for $40. The homeowner bought it back for that price as well.

After warrants were obtained, Jackie Wayne Howard Jr. was arrested on Friday January 24th. He was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.00, and theft by deception under $500.00.

He was later charged with fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), giving an officer false identifying information, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking, and he was served two outstanding bench warrants.

