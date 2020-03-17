Sheriff: Man arrested after 'pistol-whipping' woman in Laurel County

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a man was arrested early Tuesday shortly before 1 a.m.

Deputies, with assistance from Kentucky State Police, responded to reports of a man who had pointed a gun at a woman before pistol-whipping her on the head.

The woman was found at a church after having fled her attacker.

Police went to the man's home and arrested him without further incident.

Danny Clay Hensley faces a fourth-degree domestic violence charge and was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.