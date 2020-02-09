Sheriff: Man arrested for DUI after hit-and-run

A Laurel County deputy arrested a man after a hit-and-run on Friday.

Deputies were called to a hit-and-run crash on Laurel Lake Road, but when they were on the way, they were told the victim of the hit-and-run followed the suspect and blocked him in so he could not leave.

A woman in the passenger seat changed places with the man who was driving. Deputies determined Johnny Humfleet, 48, was the driver during the hit-and-run.

Humfleet was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence - first offense, failure to wear seat belts, improper registration plates, improper equipment and failure to produce insurance card.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.