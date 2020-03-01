Sheriff: Man arrested after fight, tries to run away from deputies

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT)- Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Jared Malicoat of East Bernstadt was arrested Saturday night after deputies responded to a call about a fight off Jackson Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Malicoat fighting another man.

Officials said when Malicoat saw deputies he attempted to run away, but after a scuffle deputies were able to arrest him.

Deputies also reported that Malicoat broke out all of the windows of a van at the scene and was determined to be under the influence.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

 
