Sheriff: Man arrested after fight, tries to run away from deputies

Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said Jared Malicoat of East Bernstadt was arrested Saturday night after deputies responded to a call about a fight off Jackson Road.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Malicoat fighting another man.

Officials said when Malicoat saw deputies he attempted to run away, but after a scuffle deputies were able to arrest him.

Deputies also reported that Malicoat broke out all of the windows of a van at the scene and was determined to be under the influence.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.