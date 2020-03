Officials from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested for trying to steal items from a store.

Officials said Tommy J. Stewart of Louisville, Kentucky put several items in a single box to try to lower the price of them at Wacky Binz store.

Stewart was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

He was charged with theft by unlawful taking- shoplifting under $500 and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.