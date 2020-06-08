Sheriff: London man arrested for threatening wife with gun

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Saturday off East Park Subdivision Road while deputies were investigating a domestic dispute complaint there.

Deputies say a woman came to the sheriff's office to report a domestic violence incident where her husband and she had an argument.

The woman said her husband pointed a pistol at her chest before pulling the pistol down and shooting two times between her feet.

She apparently ran next-door to her mother-in-law's and after returning home learned that her husband had apparently shot the radiator of her car.

She also stated that as she began backing out of the driveway, she heard her husband fire again.

When deputies arrived, they located 46-year-old Jason Hoskins and saw him throw something in the ground near the corner of the building.

Deputies found a Ruger semi-automatic pistol with magazine inserted and a round chambered.

Hoskins was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree terroristic threatening.

He was sent to the Laurel County Correctional Center.