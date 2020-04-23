Sheriff: London man arrested for stealing a motorcycle

A London man was arrested Wednesday night after stealing a motorcycle.

Deputies said the man is 42-year-old James Zeo.

Police were sent to a home off of Finley Trailer Park Road after receiving a call that the stolen motorcycle was there.

Officers found the motorcycle and Zeo at the home.

Zeo ran from the deputies and hide in a nearby home where he was later found and placed under arrest.

When officers returned the motorcycle to the owner, the owner stated that it was repainted black.

Zeo is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

He is charged with stolen property and second-degree evading police charges.