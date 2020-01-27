Sheriff: Woman accused of attacking man with a knife

A woman is accused of cutting a man with a knife, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Boone Avenue in Lily after a possible stabbing Sunday morning.

When they arrived, they say they found Pearlie Abner outside holding two large knives.

The victim said he and Abner were drinking when Abner got upset, grabbed a knife and slashed the man's hand.

Abner is charged with assault. The victim was not seriously injured.

Abner is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.