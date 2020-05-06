Laurel County brothers arrested on burglary, vandalism charges

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says that two men were arrested early Wednesday morning after a burglary.

Deputies say they received a complaint from a home off Farley Road near East Bernstadt after a heavy-duty cast iron stove was taken from the home. There were also reports of damage done to the home as a result of the burglary.

Officials learned that a suspect had apparently left in a white Chevrolet Cavalier headed towards Gamecock Road several miles away.

A short time later a deputy spotted the car and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy conducting the stop noted detecting a "strong odor" from the driver which he believed to be from alcohol. Additionally, an unrestrained juvenile was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The driver, 40-year-old Jamie Allen Hoskins, was found to be under the influence.

Then a 911 call from an address on Littontown Road led to the discovery of the missing stove. Jamie's brother, 35-year-old Shannon Hoskins, was then also arrested.

The two were arrested and charged with burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. Jamie Hoskins was also charged with a DUI and failure to use a child restraint.

Both are being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.