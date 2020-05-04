Sheriff: Laurel County man caught breaking into garage

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department said they arrested 32-year-old Landon Collins of Laurel County Monday morning.

Collins is accused of taking a ‘handful’ of Xanax bars and breaking into someone’s garage.

The owner of the garage called 911 and said he could still see Collins in the garage.

When deputies arrived, they found Collins in the garage and said he did not comply with their commands. Following a scuffle, deputies were able to arrest him.

Deputies said Collins tried to spit on them as they were taking him to the police cruiser. Collins then admitted to taking the Xanax bars earlier in the day.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and was charged with burglary among other things.

