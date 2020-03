The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports that a 50-year-old East Bernstadt man was arrested on Friday, March 27th after deputies say they found him in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry Dale was found on Feltner Steer Road east of London.

He was found not only in possession of drug paraphernalia, but also had outstanding warrants for possession in Laurel County and for failure to wear a seat belt.

He is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.