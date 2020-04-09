Sheriff: Largest heroin bust under Boyd County Sheriff's leadership

The Boyd County Sheriff's Office had its largest heroin bust on Tuesday.

An investigation, conducted by Deputy Joe Preston assisted by Deputies Dusty Childers and Mark Wheeler led to the findings of approximately 679 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $163,000.

Also taken was a vehicle, 8 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, and $2,575.00 in cash.

25-year-old Kasey Hall from Stapelton Court, Rush, Ky was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance.

To date, this is the largest heroin bust during the Sheriff’s tenure.

This case is ongoing and officials say several more individuals could face charges in connection with the raid.